Planning and Measuring Social Media Campaigns

A social marketing playbook

Best practices for utilizing social data for campaign success

In this playbook, we’ll take you through several must know steps and processes for making sure that you develop marketing campaigns that have social media data at their core. We’ll go over best practices for utilizing social data that can be used in the planning, measuring, and follow up stages of your campaigns.

Setting the Right Goals

Set attainable and measurable
goals for your campaign.

Paid Social Media Support

Amplify your campaign content with
targeted paid social media.

Campaign Research 101

Research your audience, your own
campaigns, and competitors campaigns.

Launching Campaigns

Develop a campaign launch planned
checklist to stick to.

Post-Campaign Reporting

Validate your approach, find out what worked
and see how to fine tune for the future.

